A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 3rd Airlift Squadron prepares to load personnel and equipment in support of the Joint Forcible Entry exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevdada, Dec. 5, 2020. The 436th AW supported exercise JFE 19B by sending C-17 aircraft to the Nevada Test and Training Range to conduct airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
Dover AFB delivers in Joint Forcible Entry exercise
