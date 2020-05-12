Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dover AFB delivers in Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Dover AFB delivers in Joint Forcible Entry exercise

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 3rd Airlift Squadron prepares to load personnel and equipment in support of the Joint Forcible Entry exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevdada, Dec. 5, 2020. The 436th AW supported exercise JFE 19B by sending C-17 aircraft to the Nevada Test and Training Range to conduct airlift operations. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 11:53
    Photo ID: 6482789
    VIRIN: 121205-F-F3204-1002
    Resolution: 1008x756
    Size: 484.49 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB delivers in Joint Forcible Entry exercise [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dover AFB delivers in Joint Forcible Entry exercise
    Dover AFB delivers in Joint Forcible Entry exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Dover AFB delivers in Joint Forcible Entry exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Dover Air Force Base
    Joint Forcible Entry
    3rd Airlift Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT