NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Virginia (Jan. 11, 2021) – Rear Adm. Robert Katz, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG 2), receives the COVID-19 vaccination aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Jan. 11, 2021. The vaccine is crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and is essential to protecting Sailors, their shipmates, families, and the nation they defend. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 3rd Class Brooke A. King)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 10:45
|Photo ID:
|6482709
|VIRIN:
|210111-N-OQ857-020
|Resolution:
|1280x853
|Size:
|206.18 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210111-N-OQ857-020 [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR Amelia Umayam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT