    210111-N-OQ857-025

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Amelia Umayam 

    Expeditionary Strike Group 2

    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Virginia (Jan. 11, 2021) – Command Master Chief Todd Mangin, command master chief for Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG 2), receives the COVID-19 vaccination aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Jan. 11, 2021. The vaccine is crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and is essential to protecting Sailors, their shipmates, families, and the nation they defend. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 3rd Class Brooke A. King)

