NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Virginia (Jan. 11, 2021) – Command Master Chief Todd Mangin, command master chief for Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG 2), receives the COVID-19 vaccination aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17), Jan. 11, 2021. The vaccine is crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and is essential to protecting Sailors, their shipmates, families, and the nation they defend. (U.S. Navy photo by Yeoman 3rd Class Brooke A. King)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 01.15.2021 10:45 Photo ID: 6482710 VIRIN: 210111-N-OQ857-025 Resolution: 1280x853 Size: 200.46 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210111-N-OQ857-025 [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR Amelia Umayam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.