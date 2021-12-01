Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Freedom Conducts Engineering Training [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Freedom Conducts Engineering Training

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.12.2021

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    210112-N-RC007-1002
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) discuss the status of the ship engine readiness. Freedom is conducting routine operations underway in the U.S. Third Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 09:24
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    littoral combat ship
    USS Freedom
    LCS
    LCS 1

