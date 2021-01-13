Joint efforts propel Thule AB toward new normal

Airmen assigned to the 305th Aerial Port Squadron load the COVID-19 vaccine onto a Boeing 757 assigned to Air Transport International at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021.The 87th Medical Group and the 305th APS contributed joint efforts to support the first transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine to Thule Air Base, Greenland. The units ensured safe and secure shipping of the vaccine to help protect the health and mission readiness of Thule AB personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

