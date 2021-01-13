Joint efforts propel Thule AB toward new normal

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Meredith Lindsay, left, 87th Medical Support Squadron technician, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Melusky, 87th MDSS medical logistics technician, pack the COVID-19 vaccine into boxes at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021. The 87th Medical Group and the 305th Aerial Port Squadron contributed joint efforts to support the first transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine to Thule Air Base, Greenland. The units ensured safe and secure shipping of the vaccine to help protect the health and mission readiness of Thule AB personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

