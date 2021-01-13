Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint efforts propel Thule AB toward new normal

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Meredith Lindsay, left, 87th Medical Support Squadron technician, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eric Melusky, 87th MDSS medical logistics technician, pack the COVID-19 vaccine into boxes at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 13, 2021. The 87th Medical Group and the 305th Aerial Port Squadron contributed joint efforts to support the first transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine to Thule Air Base, Greenland. The units ensured safe and secure shipping of the vaccine to help protect the health and mission readiness of Thule AB personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Azaria E. Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 07:43
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint efforts propel Thule AB toward new normal [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

