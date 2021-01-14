Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Mark A. Maldonado visits troops [Image 5 of 6]

    Brig. Gen. Mark A. Maldonado visits troops

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark A. Maldonado, Commander, District of Columbia Air National Guard and Director, Joint Staff, Joint Force Headquarters, DCNG visits with Soldiers working in the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 07:36
    Photo ID: 6482656
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-NI803-1026
    Resolution: 3883x2589
    Size: 4.9 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Mark A. Maldonado visits troops [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington
    Capitol
    National Guard
    DCANG
    CAPDC21

