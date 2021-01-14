Brig. Gen. Mark A. Maldonado visits troops

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark A. Maldonado, right, Commander, District of Columbia Air National Guard and Director, Joint Staff, Joint Force Headquarters, DCNG visits with Soldiers working in the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

