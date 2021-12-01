Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IFWF21 [Image 2 of 2]

    IFWF21

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Maj. Joseph Bush 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Col. Daniel G. Miller, commander of 41st Field Artillery Brigade, participates in a virtual International Fires Warfighters Forum 21 from his office, on Jan. 12, 2021. The 6th annual IFWF is where NATO allies and partners get together to discuss their challenges and their ongoing efforts to improve joint fires in the European Theater. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Ryan Barnes)

    This work, IFWF21 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Joseph Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IFWF 2021
    IFWF21

    NATO
    Army Strong
    railgunners
    Strong Europe
    International Fires Warfighter Forum
    7th Army Training Command

