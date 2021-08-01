The 6th annual International Fires Warfighter Forum was hosted virtually Jan. 12-14, 2021 by the 41st Field Artillery Brigade and included more than 230 participants from 27 countries across NATO and Europe. (U.S. Army graphic illustration by Maj. Austin J. Harrison)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.15.2021 05:58
|Photo ID:
|6482602
|VIRIN:
|210112-A-BJ454-002
|Resolution:
|1725x1340
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IFWF 2021 [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Joseph Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT