    IFWF 2021 [Image 1 of 2]

    IFWF 2021

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Maj. Joseph Bush 

    41st Field Artillery Brigade

    The 6th annual International Fires Warfighter Forum was hosted virtually Jan. 12-14, 2021 by the 41st Field Artillery Brigade and included more than 230 participants from 27 countries across NATO and Europe. (U.S. Army graphic illustration by Maj. Austin J. Harrison)

