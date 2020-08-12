Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFE-DM delivers virtual Health Emergencies in Large Populations Workshop [Image 2 of 2]

    CFE-DM delivers virtual Health Emergencies in Large Populations Workshop

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance

    Mr. Peter Evans, Asia Regional Coordinator, International Committee of the Red Cross Armed and Security Forces Programmes, in Bangkok, Thailand, (lower left quadrant) facilitates the Legal Framework module during the first virtual Health Emergencies in Large Populations (H.E.L.P.) the session Dec. 8, 2020. H.E.L.P. is designed to train public health and disaster response professionals, both military and civilian, on the most important public health issues and decision-making skills necessary to effectively respond to the needs of populations in crisis. (U.S. Navy photo by Stephanie Liu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 19:24
    Photo ID: 6482248
    VIRIN: 201208-N-D0479-1000
    Resolution: 726x574
    Size: 164.43 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFE-DM delivers virtual Health Emergencies in Large Populations Workshop [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFE-DM delivers virtual Health Emergencies in Large Populations Workshop
    CFE-DM delivers virtual Health Emergencies in Large Populations Workshop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CFE-DM delivers virtual Health Emergencies in Large Populations Workshop

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ICRC
    CFE-DM
    Health Emergencies in Large Populations
    Peter Evans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT