Mr. Peter Evans, Asia Regional Coordinator, International Committee of the Red Cross Armed and Security Forces Programmes, in Bangkok, Thailand, (lower left quadrant) facilitates the Legal Framework module during the first virtual Health Emergencies in Large Populations (H.E.L.P.) the session Dec. 8, 2020. H.E.L.P. is designed to train public health and disaster response professionals, both military and civilian, on the most important public health issues and decision-making skills necessary to effectively respond to the needs of populations in crisis. (U.S. Navy photo by Stephanie Liu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2020 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 19:24 Photo ID: 6482248 VIRIN: 201208-N-D0479-1000 Resolution: 726x574 Size: 164.43 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Hometown: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFE-DM delivers virtual Health Emergencies in Large Populations Workshop [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.