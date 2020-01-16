CFE-DM delivers virtual Health Emergencies in Large Populations Workshop

Courtesy Photo | Mr. Peter Evans, Asia Regional Coordinator, International Committee of the Red Cross...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Mr. Peter Evans, Asia Regional Coordinator, International Committee of the Red Cross Armed and Security Forces Programmes, in Bangkok, Thailand, (lower left quadrant) facilitates the Legal Framework module during the first virtual Health Emergencies in Large Populations (H.E.L.P.) the session Dec. 8, 2020. H.E.L.P. is designed to train public health and disaster response professionals, both military and civilian, on the most important public health issues and decision-making skills necessary to effectively respond to the needs of populations in crisis. (U.S. Navy photo by Stephanie Liu) see less | View Image Page

The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance delivered the Health Emergencies in Large Populations (H.E.L.P.) Workshop for the first time in a virtual format Dec. 6-17.



H.E.L.P. is designed to train public health and disaster response professionals, both military and civilian, on the most important public health issues and decision-making skills necessary to effectively respond to the needs of populations in crisis.



Thirty-two participants representing 16 nations logged in virtually for the lectures and discussed topics such as Maternal and Newborn Health, Disease Outbreak Management, Water and Sanitation, Humanitarian Principles, Nutrition in Humanitarian Crises and more.



Participant Dr. Emmanuel Okorie Chinonso, Health Field Officer from Rwanda, shared his opinion of the virtual H.E.L.P. course.



“I must confess, the H.E.L.P. Course is the most comprehensive deeply foundational and yet totally challenging course on Leadership for Health Emergencies in humanitarian crises settings,” said Chinonso. “The extensive network of very experienced facilitators from both field and academic backgrounds reflecting the pulse of the humanitarian sector across global settings gave life to the rich content while balancing it with reimagining perspectives, making H.E.L.P a think-tank hub for advancing humanitarian health leadership. Finally, the very global mix of participants drawn from military, NGO, MoH, etc., backgrounds made our learning experience a precedent setting one.”



For 24 years, CFE-DM has conducted the H.E.L.P. Workshop annually on behalf of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and in concert with the World Health Organization, and the University of Hawaii’s Office of Public Health Studies. To date, CFE-DM has graduated over 750 alumni from the H.E.L.P. Workshop.



“I speak about these training programs frequently when engaging with government and military leaders throughout the region,” said Admiral Phil Davidson, the commander for the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. “At INDOPACOM, we work with other nations in the region to build partner capacity and to engage in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. Additionally, our efforts in health security promote community health and capacity through numerous engagements and interactions.”



Davidson continued to emphasize the importance of H.E.L.P. especially in the world’s ongoing battle against COVID-19.



“I am certain that many of the participants are deeply engaged in this fight,” said Davidson. “Their experiences bring richness and depth to this workshop and I thank them for their contribution to our shared understanding of this global challenge. Our entire USINDOPACOM team remains deeply committed to strengthening allies and partners throughout the region in the midst of the pandemic.”



Learn more about our training opportunities by visiting our website: https://www.cfe-dmha.org