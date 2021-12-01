Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCMA leaders receive COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 4 of 4]

    DCMA leaders receive COVID-19 vaccinations

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Patrick Tremblay 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    The Defense Contract Management Agency command team receives their COVID-19 vaccination on Fort Lee, Virginia, Jan. 12, 2021. The agency’s director, Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett, was joined by his deputy, John Lyle, and senior enlisted advisor, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Rising. (DCMA photo by Patrick Tremblay)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 18:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCMA leaders receive COVID-19 vaccinations [Image 4 of 4], by Patrick Tremblay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DCMA

