    DCMA leaders receive COVID-19 vaccinations

    CHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    The Defense Contract Management Agency’s top leadership received their initial COVID-19 vaccinations here Jan. 12.

    The Moderna vaccine was administered to Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett, agency director; John Lyle, deputy director; and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Rising, senior enlisted advisor, by soldiers from Kenner Army Health Clinic.

