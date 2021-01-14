DCMA leaders receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Photo By Patrick Tremblay | The Defense Contract Management Agency command team receives their COVID-19...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Tremblay | The Defense Contract Management Agency command team receives their COVID-19 vaccination on Fort Lee, Virginia, Jan. 12, 2021. The agency’s director, Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett, was joined by his deputy, John Lyle, and senior enlisted advisor, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Rising. (DCMA photo by Patrick Tremblay) see less | View Image Page

The Defense Contract Management Agency’s top leadership received their initial COVID-19 vaccinations here Jan. 12.



The Moderna vaccine was administered to Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett, agency director; John Lyle, deputy director; and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Rising, senior enlisted advisor, by soldiers from Kenner Army Health Clinic.