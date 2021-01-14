The Defense Contract Management Agency’s top leadership received their initial COVID-19 vaccinations here Jan. 12.
The Moderna vaccine was administered to Army Lt. Gen. David Bassett, agency director; John Lyle, deputy director; and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Adam Rising, senior enlisted advisor, by soldiers from Kenner Army Health Clinic.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 18:29
|Story ID:
|386999
|Location:
|CHESTER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DCMA leaders receive COVID-19 vaccinations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT