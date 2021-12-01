Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig D. Wills, Commander, 19th Air Force, experiences simulator [Image 3 of 3]

    Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig D. Wills, Commander, 19th Air Force, experiences simulator

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Anne Owens 

    Chief of Naval Air Training

    CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 13, 2021) - Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig D. Wills, Commander, 19th Air Force, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, experiences a T-6B Texan II full visual dome flight simulator, part of Chief of Naval Air Training’s Naval Aviation Training Next (NATN) - Project Avenger program, during a site visit, Jan 12. The Air Force and Navy have a longstanding partnership and together are engaged in advancing technology and innovative methodologies to improve aviation training across both service branches and the Department of Defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 18:11
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    simulator
    Air Force
    CNATRA
    T-6B Texan II

