Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig D. Wills, Commander, 19th Air Force, experiences simulator

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Jan. 12, 2021) - Air Force Maj. Gen. Craig D. Wills, Commander, 19th Air Force, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, experiences a T-6B Texan II full visual dome flight simulator, part of Chief of Naval Air Training’s Naval Aviation Training Next (NATN) - Project Avenger program, during a site visit, Jan 12. The Air Force and Navy have a longstanding partnership and together are engaged in advancing technology and innovative methodologies to improve aviation training across both service branches and the Department of Defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Anne Owens/Released)
