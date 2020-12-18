NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum

Dr. Yoon Hwang, a scientist with Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio receives the DOD’s Dr. Delores Etter Award for Scientist of the Year in 2020 from Capt. Andrew Vaughn, NAMRU-SA’s commanding officer, Dec. 18, 2020, in the Battlefield Health and Trauma Building at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Hwang participated in the San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum in December and described military career opportunities to postdoctoral research fellows in attendance.

