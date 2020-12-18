Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum [Image 3 of 3]

    NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Photo by Randy Martin 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    Dr. Yoon Hwang, a scientist with Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio receives the DOD’s Dr. Delores Etter Award for Scientist of the Year in 2020 from Capt. Andrew Vaughn, NAMRU-SA’s commanding officer, Dec. 18, 2020, in the Battlefield Health and Trauma Building at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Hwang participated in the San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum in December and described military career opportunities to postdoctoral research fellows in attendance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 16:25
    Photo ID: 6482057
    VIRIN: 201218-N-ET654-304
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum [Image 3 of 3], by Randy Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum
    NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum
    NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    San Antonio
    Etter
    NAMRU-SA
    SAPRF
    Yoon Hwang

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT