Cmdr. Linda Smith, a Navy Medical Corps doctor and Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio’s executive officer, poses for a photograph in her office at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Building at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas Jan. 8, 2021. Smith increased NAMRU-SA’s participation in the San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum in December so that the unit’s efforts gained notoriety despite COVID-19 constraints.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 16:25
|Photo ID:
|6482056
|VIRIN:
|210108-N-ET654-140
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|937.63 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum [Image 3 of 3], by Randy Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum
