Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum [Image 2 of 3]

    NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Randy Martin 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    Cmdr. Linda Smith, a Navy Medical Corps doctor and Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio’s executive officer, poses for a photograph in her office at the Battlefield Health and Trauma Building at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas Jan. 8, 2021. Smith increased NAMRU-SA’s participation in the San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum in December so that the unit’s efforts gained notoriety despite COVID-19 constraints.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 16:25
    Photo ID: 6482056
    VIRIN: 210108-N-ET654-140
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 937.63 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum [Image 3 of 3], by Randy Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum
    NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum
    NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAMRU-SA Participates In First Virtual San Antonio Postdoctoral Research Forum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Fort Sam Houston
    JBSA
    SAPRF
    SAMRU-SA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT