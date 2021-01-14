Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Concludes ROC Drill [Image 3 of 3]

    JTF-CS Concludes ROC Drill

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210114-N-PC620-0051 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 14, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) incident support team (IST) leader Army Lt. Col. Mario Oliva secures an air beam tent during training in preparation for the command's upcoming exercise Sudden Response 21. The exercise is held annually to test procedures and collaborative efforts while directing the lifesaving activities of the Defense, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Force (DCRF). (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

    CBRN
    ROC Drill
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS

