JTF-CS Concludes ROC Drill

210114-N-PC620-0020 JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (Jan. 14, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) incident support team (IST) members, Air Force Maj. William Matthews and Army Lt. Col. Mario Oliva, team lift a portable air compressor during IST training in preparation for the command's upcoming exercise Sudden Response 21. The exercise is held annually to test procedures and collaborative efforts while directing the lifesaving activities of the Defense, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Force (DCRF). (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman/Released)

