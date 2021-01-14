Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1-94th Cavalry Prepares to Mobilizes to Washington D.C. [Image 2 of 4]

    1-94th Cavalry Prepares to Mobilizes to Washington D.C.

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Soldiers from 1-94th Cavalry, participated in a range safety briefing in preparation for an upcoming mobilization to Washington D.C. to support for civil unrest during the Presidential Inauguration later this month. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 13:33
    Photo ID: 6481756
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-DY230-2022
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.84 MB
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-94th Cavalry Prepares to Mobilizes to Washington D.C. [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1-94th Cavalry Prepares to Mobilizes to Washington D.C.
    1-94th Cavalry Prepares to Mobilizes to Washington D.C.
    1-94th Cavalry Prepares to Mobilizes to Washington D.C.
    1-94th Cavalry Prepares to Mobilizes to Washington D.C.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    34th Infantry Division
    Presidential Inauguration
    Mobilization
    Minnesota National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    1-94th Cavalry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT