1-94th Cavalry Prepares to Mobilizes to Washington D.C.

Soldiers from 1-94th Cavalry, participated in a range safety briefing in preparation for an upcoming mobilization to Washington D.C. to support for civil unrest during the Presidential Inauguration later this month. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

