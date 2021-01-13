Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210113-N-TE695-0035 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 13, 2021) Officer Training Command Newport staff receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 6 of 7]

    210113-N-TE695-0035 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 13, 2021) Officer Training Command Newport staff receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ann C. Jones, a technical trainer assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command (NMR&TC), Navy Health Clinic New England (NHCNE), Jan 13. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 12:05
    Photo ID: 6481580
    VIRIN: 210113-N-TE695-0035
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 10.97 MB
    Location: NEWPORT, RI, US 
    This work, 210113-N-TE695-0035 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 13, 2021) Officer Training Command Newport staff receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Rhode Island
    Newport
    Officer Training Command
    NMRTC
    NHCNE

