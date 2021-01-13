210113-N-TE695-0004 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 13, 2021) Officer Training Command Newport staff receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Lt. Shawn C. Branske, director of technical training of Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, receives the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Navy Medicine Readiness & Training Command (NMR&TC), Navy Health Clinic New England (NHCNE), Jan 13. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. (U.S. Navy photo by Darwin Lam)

