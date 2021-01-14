CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd CLass Kevin Cody, with Security Forces, instructs troops on tax preparation and financial budgeting during a session of Sailor 360 at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Jan. 14, 2021. Introduced on April 24, 2018, Sailor 360 is the Navy’s leadership training program designed to enrich the professional development of its enlisted force and officer corps. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 11:50 Photo ID: 6481530 VIRIN: 210114-N-RF885-0114 Resolution: 7005x4670 Size: 2.31 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAILOR 360 PREPARES TROOPS FOR FINANCIAL SUCCESS [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.