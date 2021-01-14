Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAILOR 360 PREPARES TROOPS FOR FINANCIAL SUCCESS

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Kevin Cody, with Security Forces, instructs troops on tax preparation and financial budgeting during a session of Sailor 360 at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Jan. 14, 2021. Introduced on April 24, 2018, Sailor 360 is the Navy’s leadership training program designed to enrich the professional development of its enlisted force and officer corps. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SAILOR 360 PREPARES TROOPS FOR FINANCIAL SUCCESS [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    VICECHINFO
    Sailor 360 Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa

