    Temporary Food Delivery to Recruits at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey [Image 1 of 4]

    Temporary Food Delivery to Recruits at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Staff members at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., deliver hot meals to medically cleared recruits in James Hall, Dec. 30, 2020. Our goal is to maximize, to the greatest extent possible, all mitigation measures to ensure the health and safety of our people and to continue to restore our training mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 11:48
    Photo ID: 6481506
    VIRIN: 201230-G-JW383-2086
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 15.3 MB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Temporary Food Delivery to Recruits at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    recruit training
    TRACEN Cape May
    Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    food delivery
    COVID19
    COVID 19

