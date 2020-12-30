Medically cleared recruits in James Hall grab hot lunches delivered by the permanent staff members assigned to the food delivery team at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J. Dec. 30, 2020. Our goal is to maximize, to the greatest extent possible, all mitigation measures to ensure the health and safety of our people and to continue to restore our training mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 11:49
|Photo ID:
|6481507
|VIRIN:
|201230-G-JW383-2116
|Resolution:
|5549x3692
|Size:
|11.5 MB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Temporary Food Delivery to Recruits at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, New Jersey [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
