Coast Guard Chaplain Visits Recruits in COVID-19 Isolation

Cmdr. Stephen Fisher, a chaplain at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., visits recruits in the isolation ward delivering bags to help improve morale and offering motivation to recruits in their final days of isolation, Dec. 30, 2020. Our staff is dedicated to providing mental health staff resources and access to chaplains to address their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

