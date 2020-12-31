Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Chaplain Visits Recruits in COVID-19 Isolation [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard Chaplain Visits Recruits in COVID-19 Isolation

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Cmdr. Stephen Fisher, a chaplain at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., visits recruits in the isolation ward delivering bags to help improve morale and offering motivation to recruits in their final days of isolation, Dec. 30, 2020. Our staff is dedicated to providing mental health staff resources and access to chaplains to address their physical, emotional, and spiritual needs. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Kearney)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 11:35
    Photo ID: 6481465
    VIRIN: 201231-G-JW383-1042
    Resolution: 5249x3492
    Size: 9.94 MB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Chaplain
    recruit training
    TRACEN Cape May
    Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    COVID 19
    COVID 19 isolation

