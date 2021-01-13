Virginia Guard Soldiers, Airmen standing guard in D.C.

U.S.Soldiers and Airmen stand guard near the U.S. Capitol Building, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

