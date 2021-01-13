Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Guard Soldiers, Airmen standing guard in D.C. [Image 9 of 10]

    Virginia Guard Soldiers, Airmen standing guard in D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    U.S.Soldiers and Airmen stand guard near the U.S. Capitol Building, Jan. 13, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 11:21
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

