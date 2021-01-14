Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Northern Challenge 2020 [Image 3 of 3]

    Northern Challenge 2020

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    In September 2020, technicians from the 52 CES EOD Flight at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, participated in the Northern Challenge, an annual Improvised Explosive Device Disposal (IEDD) training exercise hosted by the Icelandic Coast Guard. In this photo, EOD technicians practice using a detonating cord on a vehicle to expose any hidden dangerous materials (USAF photo by Capt Stephen Hunter).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 10:13
    Photo ID: 6481325
    VIRIN: 210114-A-KB839-002
    Resolution: 486x384
    Size: 83.16 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Challenge 2020 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Northern Challenge 2020
    Northern Challenge 2020
    Northern Challenge 2020

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Northern Challenge 2020

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    USAF
    CE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT