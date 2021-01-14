Northern Challenge 2020

Courtesy Photo | In September 2020, technicians from the 52 CES EOD Flight at Spangdahlem AB, Germany,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In September 2020, technicians from the 52 CES EOD Flight at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, participated in the Northern Challenge, an annual Improvised Explosive Device Disposal (IEDD) training exercise hosted by the Icelandic Coast Guard. In this photo, EOD technicians practice using a detonating cord on a vehicle to expose any hidden dangerous materials (USAF photo by Capt Stephen Hunter). see less | View Image Page

CE Weekly Submission by Capt Stephen Hunter //



In September 2020, the Icelandic Coast Guard hosted Northern Challenge, an annual Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) training for NATO nations and their allies. This multinational exercise aims to sharpen EOD technicians’ technical skills through Improvised Explosive Device Defeat (IEDD) training scenarios that become increasingly complex as the challenge progresses. During these trainings, EOD teams compete against observer/controllers (OCs) to quickly and effectively neutralize devices.



In addition to offering EOD technicians a hands-on technical experience, Northern Challenge provides an opportunity to enhance international readiness and build new partnerships between USAFE EOD flights. As NATO’s largest IEDD exercise, the training typically spans two weeks with a weekend break to allow for recovery and sightseeing. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the timeline of this year’s Northern Challenge was shortened and participants were required to stay on base for the duration of the exercise. Although in-person networking events were cancelled, participants still had the opportunity to connect with and learn from their peers during training scenarios.



The entire exercise took place in Southern Iceland on Keflavik Airport property. One week before Northern Challenge began, the Advanced Operational Node (ADVON) Team arrived to construct the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that teams would utilize throughout the challenge. After repeatedly building, testing, and adjusting devices, the ADVON Team successfully constructed enough IEDs for the seven nations and 10 teams participating in the training. With build-week preparations complete, Airmen from the 52 CES EOD Flight at Spangdahlem AB, Germany, arrived in Iceland to join participants from other units. Upon arrival, the teams and their equipment were sequestered to an old part of the airport where jets were once stored. Nearly every team had access to its own operational aircraft shelter to store vehicles and equipment.



Facing three challenges per day for seven days straight, the operators and OCs adhered to a demanding schedule. Every morning, the first operation commenced at exactly 0800. Each operation was supported by both a national and international OC who placed the IED, briefed the team on the scenario, and observed the strengths and weaknesses of the team’s approach. The OCs offered guidance throughout the training to foster skill development as the technicians worked to prosecute the devices and ensure the area was clear of all hazards. The participating Airmen used the training sessions as an opportunity to prepare for real-life situations where they must disarm an IED. Training opportunities like Northern Challenge allow EOD technicians to build the technical expertise needed to effectively neutralize threats under pressure.



Northern Challenge was made possible by the contributions of many stakeholders who leveraged their expertise to develop this training opportunity. The 52 CES (Spangdahlem AB), 48 CES (RAF Lakenheath), 31 CES (Aviano AB), 786 CES (Ramstein AB), 435 CTS (Ramstein AB), and AFIMSC’s Det 04 (USAFE) participated in this exercise alongside the US Navy and the nations of Iceland, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Though aspects of this year’s event were modified to ensure the health and safety of participants, Northern Challenge 2020 was a success, proving that teams can adapt in order to execute in-person readiness training amidst COVID-19 restrictions.