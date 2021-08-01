Soldiers team together for culinary excellence in Germany

Sgt. Maj. Adam Bezanson, Chief Culinary Management SGM, USAREUR-AF Food Service Advisor, presented the U.S. Army Europe Philip A. Connelly Award trophy for Field Kitchen Category to Staff Sgt. Brian M. Weeks, Advanced Culinary NCO, and the "Titians" team.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 05:23
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
