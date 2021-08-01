Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Soldiers team together for culinary excellence in Germany

    Soldiers team together for culinary excellence in Germany

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    01.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Sgt. Maj. Adam Bezanson, Chief Culinary Management SGM, USAREUR-AF Food Service Advisor, presented the U.S. Army Europe Philip A. Connelly Award trophy for Field Kitchen Category to Staff Sgt. Brian M. Weeks, Advanced Culinary NCO, and the "Titians" team.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 05:23
    Photo ID: 6481176
    VIRIN: 080121-A-MP101-0003
    Resolution: 3244x2166
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers team together for culinary excellence in Germany, by SGT Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Soldiers team together for culinary excellence in Germany

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Philip A. Connelly
    16th SB
    USArmy
    405th
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT