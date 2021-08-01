Soldiers team together for culinary excellence in Germany

BAUMHOLDER, Germany (Jan. 8, 2021) – The 55th Quartermaster Company (Field Feeding Company) hosted an award ceremony to recognize culinary specialists of the "Titans" team who competed and won the U.S. Army Europe-level Philip A. Connelly Competition at Baumholder, Germany, Jan. 8.



"We're a very industry-led MOS (Military Occupation Specialties), and things like this help individuals who want to go to the next level when they get out of the military," said Staff Sgt. Brian M. Weeks, an Advanced Culinary Non-Commissioned Officer, from 16th Special Troops Battalion.



Soldiers assigned to a field feeding team, "Titans" from the 55th Quartermaster Company, competed using the Mobile Kitchen Trailer during the competition on Sept. 22, 2020.



During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Adam Bezanson, Chief Culinary Management SGM, USAREUR-AF, presented the U.S. Army Europe-level Philip A. Connelly Award trophy to Weeks, and other Titans Team members, from 55th Quartermaster Company, 16th Special Troops Battalion.



"Events, like the Philip A. Connelly or the Food Service Discipline program, are very important for us in our MOS," said Weeks. "And in the Army, because it's always the same thing every day, competitions like this set those people apart."



Established in 1968, the Connelly program aims to recognize excellence in Army food service and is named for the late Philip A. Connelly, former president of the International Food Service Executives Association. The program seeks to improve Army food service personnel's professionalism to provide the best product and service to military members and provide recognition for the excellence of Army kitchen staff in dining facilities and during field kitchen operations. The Mobile Kitchen Trailer field feeding team will compete for the 2021 Department of the Army level Connelly Award as one of the six finalists in March.

