    AIRBORNE OPERATION JAN. 13, 2021 [Image 3 of 11]

    AIRBORNE OPERATION JAN. 13, 2021

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conducts airborne operation after exiting a U.S. Air Force 86th Air Wing C-130 Hercules aircraft at Juliet Drop Zone, Pordenone, Italy, Jan. 13, 2021, under Covid-19 prevention conditions. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 04:04
    Photo ID: 6481158
    VIRIN: 210113-A-JM436-0592
    Resolution: 6031x4020
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIRBORNE OPERATION JAN. 13, 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

