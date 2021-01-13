U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct mock-door exercises at Aviano Air Base in preparation for an airborne operation onto Juliet Drop Zone in Pordenone under Covid-19 prevention conditions, Italy, Jan. 13, 2021. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 04:04 Photo ID: 6481156 VIRIN: 210113-A-JM436-0137 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 6.17 MB Location: PORDENONE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AIRBORNE OPERATION JAN. 13, 2021 [Image 11 of 11], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.