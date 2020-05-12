Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion 25th Aviation Regiment FLU Shot Rodeo [Image 2 of 3]

    2nd Battalion 25th Aviation Regiment FLU Shot Rodeo

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Photo by Capt. Jermaine Branch 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Sgt. Mistretta of the 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment assist a Soldier with filling out a form during the battalion Flu shot rodeo at Wheeler Army Airfield.


    (U.S. Army photo by: Capt. Jay Branch)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 02:58
    Photo ID: 6481134
    VIRIN: 201205-A-VU121-623
    Resolution: 3683x2402
    Size: 929.32 KB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion 25th Aviation Regiment FLU Shot Rodeo [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jermaine Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th CAB 25th Combat Aviation Brigade People First Medical Readiness

