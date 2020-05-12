Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Battalion 25th Aviation Regiment FLU Shot Rodeo [Image 1 of 3]

    2nd Battalion 25th Aviation Regiment FLU Shot Rodeo

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Photo by Capt. Jermaine Branch 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Members of the 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment medical team Capt. Alserhan and Sgt. Mistretta conduct record reviews and assist Soldiers filling out forms during the battalion FLU shot rodeo. Capt. Alserhan said "At this time of year flu viruses are prolific, so we are just trying to get ahead of it by vaccinating the troops."


    (U.S. Army photo by: Capt. Jay Branch)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 02:58
    Photo ID: 6481133
    VIRIN: 201205-A-VU121-300
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.33 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    This work, 2nd Battalion 25th Aviation Regiment FLU Shot Rodeo [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Jermaine Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical Readiness
    Tropic Lightning
    Wings of Lightning
    Strike Hard
    People First

