2nd Battalion 25th Aviation Regiment FLU Shot Rodeo

Members of the 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment medical team Capt. Alserhan and Sgt. Mistretta conduct record reviews and assist Soldiers filling out forms during the battalion FLU shot rodeo. Capt. Alserhan said "At this time of year flu viruses are prolific, so we are just trying to get ahead of it by vaccinating the troops."
(U.S. Army photo by: Capt. Jay Branch)
|12.05.2020
|01.14.2021 02:58
|Location:
|WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US
