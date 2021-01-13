PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 13, 2021) Damage Controlman 1st Class Jeffrey Davis, from Cherry Valley, Ill., instructs Sailors on proper firefighting techniques on the USS America (LHA 6) hangar bay. America, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 02:39 Photo ID: 6481087 VIRIN: 210113-N-QR052-1116 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.94 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6)'s Sailor instructs group. [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.