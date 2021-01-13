Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6)'s Sailor instructs group. [Image 15 of 15]

    USS America (LHA 6)'s Sailor instructs group.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.13.2021

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 13, 2021) Damage Controlman 1st Class Jeffrey Davis, from Cherry Valley, Ill., instructs Sailors on proper firefighting techniques on the USS America (LHA 6) hangar bay. America, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
