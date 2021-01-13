PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 13, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Edgar Cuevas, from Clear Lake, Calif., rearranges flags for a phone and distance line onboard USS America (LHA 6). America, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, serving as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kelsey Culbertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2021 02:39 Photo ID: 6481086 VIRIN: 210113-N-QR052-1072 Resolution: 4353x3109 Size: 792.55 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6)'s Sailor [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.