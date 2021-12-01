VR-55 Conducts Cargo and Personnel Transport Mission

210112-N-ER806-1004

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2021)

Naval Aircrewmen (Mechanical) 1st Class Andre Brooks Jr., assigned to the “Minutemen” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 55, writes flight logs during a cargo and personnel transport mission. VR-55 provides a 24-hour logistical support to U.S. Naval forces deployed throughout the world. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

