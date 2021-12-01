Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VR-55 Conducts Cargo and Personnel Transport Mission [Image 1 of 3]

    VR-55 Conducts Cargo and Personnel Transport Mission

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Bauer 

    Commander Task Force 75

    210112-N-ER806-1003
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2021)
    Naval Aircrewmen (Mechanical) Airmen Kevin Tiger, assigned to the “Minutemen” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 55, looks out the window during a cargo and personnel transport mission. VR-55 provides a 24-hour logistical support to U.S. Naval forces deployed throughout the world. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nick Bauer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 01:05
    Photo ID: 6481055
    VIRIN: 210112-N-ER806-1003
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
