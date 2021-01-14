U.S. Navy Transfers Land to Guam Power Authority

MANGILAO, Guam (Jan. 14, 2021) Capt. Tim Liberatore, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas, speaks with John Benavente, Guam Power Authority (GPA) general manager, after a land transfer signing held at the Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building. The Navy's property transfer to the GPA is part of the Navy's net negative pillar that helps the Navy's actions to better utilize current Department of Defense property and to return excess parcels to the government of Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

