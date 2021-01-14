Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Transfers Land to Guam Power Authority [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. Navy Transfers Land to Guam Power Authority

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class MacAdam Weissman 

    Joint Region Marianas

    MANGILAO, Guam (Jan. 14, 2021) Capt. Tim Liberatore, commanding officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas, second from the right, met with local and Guam Power Authority (GPA) leadership to witness a land transfer signing held at the Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building. The Navy's property transfer to the GPA is part of the Navy's net negative pillar that helps the Navy's actions to better utilize current Department of Defense property and to return excess parcels to the government of Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 00:40
    Photo ID: 6481060
    VIRIN: 210114-N-AC117-0084
    Resolution: 6884x4098
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: MANGILAO, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Transfers Land to Guam Power Authority [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 MacAdam Weissman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Guam
    U.S. Navy
    land transfer
    Guam Power Authority
    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Marianas
    net negative

