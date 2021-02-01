USS Curtis Wilbur Damage Control Exercise

210112-N-DH811-1049 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2020) -- Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kevin Galarzabravo pulls a line for a deep trunk rescue during a damage control training team exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)
