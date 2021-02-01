Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Curtis Wilbur Damage Control Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Damage Control Exercise

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Liston 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210112-N-DH811-1049 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2020) -- Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kevin Galarzabravo pulls a line for a deep trunk rescue during a damage control training team exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 23:37
    Photo ID: 6481041
    VIRIN: 210112-N-DH811-1049
    Resolution: 3004x4206
    Size: 480.94 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Damage Control Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Curtis Wilbur Dmage Control Training
    USS Curtis Wilbur Damage Control Exercise
    USS Curtis Wilbur Damage Control Exercise
    USS Curtis Wilbur Damage Control Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Navy
    Sailor
    Destroyer
    Deployment
    East China Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT