210112-N-DH811-1041 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 12, 2020) -- Logistics Specialist Seaman Ramiro Saldivar speaks into a radio during a damage control training team exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.13.2021 23:37 Photo ID: 6481039 VIRIN: 210112-N-DH811-1041 Resolution: 3995x2854 Size: 446.68 KB Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Damage Control Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.