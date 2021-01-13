NAVFAC Far East Replace Flagpole Lines at CFAO HQ

210113-N-GG858-1011 OKINAWA, Japan (Jan. 13, 2021) Utilitiesman 3rd Class Anthony Medina, from Rockport, Texas (left), and Builder 3rd Class Ryan Klemish, from Sgt. Bluff, Iowa, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Detachment Okinawa, replace lines on the flag pole in front of Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Headquarters building on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 13, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Dickinson)

